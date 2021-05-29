YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.74. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,112,094 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 68.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 233.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $5,649,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

