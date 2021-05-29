Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $45,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

