Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. 871,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,247. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 337.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

