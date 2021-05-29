Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $100.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.50 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,912,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.97 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

