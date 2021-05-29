Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.11. Hexcel reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 700,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

