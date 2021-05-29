Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

KIN stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.