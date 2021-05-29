Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.44 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,123,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.