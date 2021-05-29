Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $55.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $223.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $234.01 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.08 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

