Zano Market Cap Tops $23.06 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00006304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $194,884.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.26 or 1.00691690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.01016093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00398057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00506569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,690,298 coins and its circulating supply is 10,660,798 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

