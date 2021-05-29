ZClassic Price Reaches $0.26 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $13,384.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00427961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00322529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00162118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,209,626 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.