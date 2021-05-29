Zealium Price Tops $0.0033 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $54,081.90 and $23.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00684927 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 168.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,392,269 coins and its circulating supply is 16,392,269 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

