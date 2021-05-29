Zebi Token (ZEBI) 1-Day Volume Hits $37,239.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $37,239.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00318816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00200258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00777930 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,011,452,918 coins and its circulating supply is 742,753,372 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

