ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 10.6% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $322,127.30 and approximately $133,130.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009498 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001145 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.