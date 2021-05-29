Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $208,112.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.