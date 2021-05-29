ZINC Price Hits $0.0123 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, ZINC has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $68,900.48 and $727.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

