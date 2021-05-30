$0.30 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $138.23 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,304.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

