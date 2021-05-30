$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

WHF stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

