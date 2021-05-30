-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,520. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

