-$0.42 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.