$0.42 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

