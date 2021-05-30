10,974 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

