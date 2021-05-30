$121.07 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post $121.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.23 million and the lowest is $119.60 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $501.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.