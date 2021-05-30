12Ships (TSHP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $129.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $63.18 million and $129.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 12Ships

TSHP is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

