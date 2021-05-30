163,414 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,856,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after buying an additional 727,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

