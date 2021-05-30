$22.69 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post sales of $22.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.48 million and the highest is $22.90 million. Identiv posted sales of $19.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

