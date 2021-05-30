$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.43 million to $27.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

RWT opened at $11.13 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

