266,793 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAXU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000.

Astrea Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,363. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

