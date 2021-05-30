299,795 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQRU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.