424,520 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 424,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Separately, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $104,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,523 over the last 90 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,947. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

