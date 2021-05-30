$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.26 million to $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ASPS stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

