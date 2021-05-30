5,460 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI opened at $215.60 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $247.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

