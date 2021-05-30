$6.44 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.33. 1,994,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.33. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.