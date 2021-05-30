65,000 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Seagate Technology by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 340,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.