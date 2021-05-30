8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $838,639.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $852,369.04 and $838,639.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

