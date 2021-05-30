95,081 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CTBI stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

