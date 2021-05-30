Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

