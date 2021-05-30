Actinium Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $92,699.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,511,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

