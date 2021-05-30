Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

NYSE AAP opened at $189.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.