Aeron Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $982,755.22 and approximately $80,862.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

