Aeternity (AE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.69 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $62.89 million and $8.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00292579 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,412,178 coins and its circulating supply is 337,591,234 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

