Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,855,809 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

