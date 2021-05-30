Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

ACI opened at $19.19 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.