Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Alpha Family Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 13.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.96. 10,401,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,247,164. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.