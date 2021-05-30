Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 374.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $590.15 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.24 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

