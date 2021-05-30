Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 374.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $590.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

