Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alleghany by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alleghany by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alleghany by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alleghany by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $716.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $460.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $692.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.