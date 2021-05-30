Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,715 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of The Boston Beer worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $498.29 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.65.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

