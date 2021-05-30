Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

