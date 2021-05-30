Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.