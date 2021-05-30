Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

